Building Collapses in Jammu, Several Trapped
Image for representation (Image: AFP)
Jammu: Three rescuers were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed early Wednesday when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze in Jammu city, officials said.
The building, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during firefighting in Golepulli area, they said.
Several people, including five firemen, were trapped under the debris, an official said adding that two officials and a civilian were rescued and shifted to hospital, the operation to rescue three other officials was going on.
A fire department official said they rushed firefighters after receiving a distress call at 4.48 am and were making efforts to put out the blaze when suddenly the building collapsed at 5.30 am.
It was not immediately clear whether any other civilian was also trapped under the debris, the official said.
