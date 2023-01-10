'Built House by Working Hard, Lived Here for 60 Years': Joshimath Resident's Teary Adieu to Decades of Memories | WATCH

It all came crashing down for residents of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath when they were asked to vacate their houses in which they lived for several years and have now been declared “unsafe” after photos of cracks in houses surfaced due to land subsidence.

Bindu, a resident of Joshimath, said she lived in her now “unsafe” house for 60 years but she had to move as per the district administration’s order. “This is my maternal home. I got married at the age of 19. My mother is 80 years old and I have an elder brother. We built this home by working hard and making a living. We lived here for 60 years but it is ending now," news agency ANI quoted teary eyed Bindu as saying.

Another local shared a similar story and said his family does not have a place to stay now. “I have been living in this house since childhood. The administration has now asked to leave. We are a family of seven-eight members. We are sending our family members to relatives’ places. We don’t have a place to stay," he said.

Joshimath, which made news after a majority of buildings developed scary cracks and was declared as land subsidence-hit area, has been divided into three zones based on the magnitude of possible danger. This came after the Centre on Sunday said that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asked experts to prepare short and long term plans for conservation and rehabilitation.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the administration has divided the town into three zones, ‘Danger’, ‘Buffer’, and ‘Completely Safe’ zones.

“The zone which is totally unsafe, that has to be evacuated immediately, that has been called a danger zone. A buffer zone is a zone which is presently safe but can be endangered in the future. And the third is the completely safe zone. A survey is underway for the danger and buffer zone," ANI quoted Sundaram as saying.

“We are collecting the details of the number of affected families including how many are residential and commercial. Besides this, we are also collecting data of the occupation of the families. Based on this, the decision can be taken on where to shift them. I am taking a look at the possible places," he added.

The official further said that the buildings which have sustained the most damage will be demolished under the monitoring of NIM and PWD.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) will decide which buildings will be demolished in the ‘sinking’ town of Joshimath due to land subsidence, said District Magistrate of Chamoli Himanshu Khurana.

Meanwhile, the Centre announced that it will install micro seismic observation systems at Joshimath, the gradually sinking Himalayan town in Uttarakhand.

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh made the announcement at the India-UK Workshop of Geosciences here and said the observation systems will be in place by Wednesday. Officials said seismic microzonation study for the area would generate risk resilient parameters for safer dwellings and infrastructure. They said Joshimath falls under the highest seismic hazard Zone V as it experiences continuous seismogenic stresses, news agency PTI reported.

Seismic energy generation due to micro-earthquakes may have weakened the strength of the rocks as Joshimath is located in the earthquake rupture zone of the 1999 Chamoli earthquake, they said.

