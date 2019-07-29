Built in 1959, Odisha Secretariat's Name Changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'
The Odisha secretariat building was inaugurated on November 12, 1959 by the then Union Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant.
File photo of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (PTI)
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the state secretariat will now be called the 'Lok Seva Bhawan'. This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly.
"I would like to use this opportunity to announce that 'Sachivalaya' or Secretariat will be called as Lok Seva Bhawan", Patnaik said.
After naming the state's highest administrative building after the people in general, Patnaik said: "I am highly indebted to the people of our state and will continue to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of our people.
"In a democracy, people are masters and we all exist to serve them," he said. Patnaik's announcement brought cheer among the law-makers who have been demanding rename of the state secretariat.
The Odisha secretariat building was inaugurated on November 12, 1959 by the then Union Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Show Producer Salman Khan Told Comedian Not to Do Anything 'Silly' Ever Again
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach
- Mercedes Cars Now Have Fully Automated Driverless Parking After Germany Okays Trials