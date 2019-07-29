Built in 1959, Odisha Secretariat's Name Changed to 'Lok Seva Bhawan'

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the state secretariat will now be called the 'Lok Seva Bhawan'. This was announced by Patnaik while replying to a debate on the demands of the Home and General Administration departments in the Assembly.

"I would like to use this opportunity to announce that 'Sachivalaya' or Secretariat will be called as Lok Seva Bhawan", Patnaik said.

After naming the state's highest administrative building after the people in general, Patnaik said: "I am highly indebted to the people of our state and will continue to work hard to fulfill the aspirations of our people.

"In a democracy, people are masters and we all exist to serve them," he said. Patnaik's announcement brought cheer among the law-makers who have been demanding rename of the state secretariat.

The Odisha secretariat building was inaugurated on November 12, 1959 by the then Union Home Minister Govind Ballabh Pant.