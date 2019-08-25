Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bulandshahr Violence Accused Get Hero's Welcome Outside Jail, Supporters Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'

Shikhar Agarwal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing leader and five others were granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate recently.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bulandshahr Violence Accused Get Hero's Welcome Outside Jail, Supporters Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'
Bulandshahr accused get hero's welcome outside court (screen grab of ANI video)
Loading...

Bulandshahr: Six accused, who were released on bail for Bulandshahr violence, were welcomed with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and ‘Vande Mataram’ outside the district jail here on Saturday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the key accused Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji can be seen being welcomed by their supporters amid cheers. The Viral video also shows them garlanding the accused and taking turns to take photos and selfies with the accused.

Shikhar Agarwal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing leader and five others were granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate recently.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village where lakhs of people had gathered for a 'Tabligi Ijtema'.

Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of the policeman was arrested from Khurja on January 3 a few days after he had gone into hiding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram