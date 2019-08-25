Bulandshahr Violence Accused Get Hero's Welcome Outside Jail, Supporters Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'
Shikhar Agarwal, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing leader and five others were granted bail by the chief judicial magistrate recently.
Bulandshahr accused get hero's welcome outside court (screen grab of ANI video)
Bulandshahr: Six accused, who were released on bail for Bulandshahr violence, were welcomed with slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, and ‘Vande Mataram’ outside the district jail here on Saturday.
In a video shared by news agency ANI, the key accused Shikhar Agarwal and Jeetu Fauji can be seen being welcomed by their supporters amid cheers. The Viral video also shows them garlanding the accused and taking turns to take photos and selfies with the accused.
On December 3, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence after cattle carcasses were allegedly found near Mahaw village where lakhs of people had gathered for a 'Tabligi Ijtema'.
Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the killing of the policeman was arrested from Khurja on January 3 a few days after he had gone into hiding.
