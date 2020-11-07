News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Bullet Found in Delhi-bound School Principal's Hand Bag in Chennai Airport

The bullet that was found in the handbag.

The bullet that was found in the handbag.

Selvaraj, who was handed over to the local police, is working as principal in a private school in Punjab.

auther-image

B Sivakumar

A man was held on Saturday after he triggered a scare at the Chennai airport as security personnel found a live bullet in his hand bag.

The bullet was discovered after the scanner alarm went off and the bag was taken out for thorough checking, said an eyewitness.

Selvaraj, who has been handed over to the local police, is a principal at a private school in Punjab and was scheduled to board a New Delhi-bound flight.

“He denied having any bullet in his bag, but when airport security personnel showed the same to him, the principal said that in the recent past, one of his students had brought the bullet, which was seized and he had kept it in his bag,” said a security personnel.

“It was a 9mm bullet,” said the personnel, adding that his travel to Delhi has been cancelled.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...