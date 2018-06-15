The dead body of the soldier who was abducted by militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district was found in Pulwama on Thursday night, police said.The soldier, identified as Aurangzeb of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was travelling to Rajouri district when the militants stopped his vehicle in Kalampora area and kidnapped him.The abduction comes on a day when Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the extension or calling off of the Ramadan ceasefire that is set to end on Friday.A month ago, anti-terror cordon and search operations were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir under a peace initiative of the Central government on the occasion of Eid.Security officials say during this period, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity as well as crime.Earlier on Thursday, two militants and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. "Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Panar forest area of Bandipora district (in north Kashmir)," a defence spokesman said here.