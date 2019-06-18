English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bullet-ridden Body of Youth Found Near Encounter Site in South Kashmir's Anantnag Day After Gunbattle
Twenty-year old Nasir Ahmad Mir's body bore bullet wounds and was recovered near the encounter site in Achabal area in the morning, an official said.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: The body of a 20-year-old college student was recovered on Tuesday near an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, where a militant and an Army officer were killed a day ago, police said.
Nasir Ahmad Mir's body bore bullet wounds and was recovered near the encounter site in Achabal area in the morning, an official said.
The body of Mir, a resident of Checki Achabal, was taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem, the official said.
Major Ketan Sharma and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between the security forces and the ultras in the Achabal area on Monday, the official added. Youth
