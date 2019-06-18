Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bullet-ridden Body of Youth Found Near Encounter Site in South Kashmir's Anantnag Day After Gunbattle

Twenty-year old Nasir Ahmad Mir's body bore bullet wounds and was recovered near the encounter site in Achabal area in the morning, an official said.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bullet-ridden Body of Youth Found Near Encounter Site in South Kashmir's Anantnag Day After Gunbattle
Image for representation.
Loading...

Srinagar: The body of a 20-year-old college student was recovered on Tuesday near an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, where a militant and an Army officer were killed a day ago, police said.

Nasir Ahmad Mir's body bore bullet wounds and was recovered near the encounter site in Achabal area in the morning, an official said.

The body of Mir, a resident of Checki Achabal, was taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Major Ketan Sharma and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between the security forces and the ultras in the Achabal area on Monday, the official added. Youth

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram