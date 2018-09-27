English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bullet Train: Gujarat Govt Doubles Compensation for Farmers in Urban Areas
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railway project currently faces land acquisition hurdles in several parts of the state and farmers have also approached Gujarat High Court over it.
The image is used for representational purpose only. (Reuters)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the doubling of compensation for farmers whose agricultural land situated in urban areas will be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.
As per the Union government's prevailing compensation rates for land acquisition, land owners in rural areas get four times the market rate while the same is two times the market rate for agricultural land parcels falling in Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and Area Development Authorities(ADAs).
Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel Thursday said that the state government had decided that farmers having their land under UDAs or ADAs would also get four times the market rate like their rural counterparts.
"We have taken this decision to expedite the land acquisition process for the bullet train project. Now, villages which fall in urban regions would also be entitled to get compensation four times the market rate" said Patel.
In addition, the farmers would also get an additional 25 per cent "bonus" on the compensation amount agreed by the farmers and acquiring authority, he added.
The minister said that the process to acquire 681 hectares of land spread across eight districts for the project was going on in full swing.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railway project currently faces land acquisition hurdles in several parts of the state and farmers have also approached Gujarat High Court over it.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, a special purpose vehicle of the Railways and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The 508-kilometre corridor would require around 1,400 hectares of land in Gujarat and Maharashtra, 1,120 hectares of which is privately owned. Around 6,000 land owners will have to be compensated.
As per the Union government's prevailing compensation rates for land acquisition, land owners in rural areas get four times the market rate while the same is two times the market rate for agricultural land parcels falling in Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and Area Development Authorities(ADAs).
Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel Thursday said that the state government had decided that farmers having their land under UDAs or ADAs would also get four times the market rate like their rural counterparts.
"We have taken this decision to expedite the land acquisition process for the bullet train project. Now, villages which fall in urban regions would also be entitled to get compensation four times the market rate" said Patel.
In addition, the farmers would also get an additional 25 per cent "bonus" on the compensation amount agreed by the farmers and acquiring authority, he added.
The minister said that the process to acquire 681 hectares of land spread across eight districts for the project was going on in full swing.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railway project currently faces land acquisition hurdles in several parts of the state and farmers have also approached Gujarat High Court over it.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, a special purpose vehicle of the Railways and the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The 508-kilometre corridor would require around 1,400 hectares of land in Gujarat and Maharashtra, 1,120 hectares of which is privately owned. Around 6,000 land owners will have to be compensated.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buyers Can Buy The Galaxy Watch at Discounted Price of Rs 9,999
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Says he Left Because of Disagreements With Mark Zuckerberg
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...