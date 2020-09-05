Bullet Train Project Progressing Well, Real Timeframe For Completion In 3-6 Months: Railways

New Delhi: The Railways on Saturday said the bullet train project was progressing well, but the real timeframe for its completion can be gauged within the next three to six months when the status of land acquisition will be ascertained. He also said while 82 per cent of the land has been acquired in Gujarat, in Maharashtra land acquisition is only at 23 per cent.

Yadav said, in a linear project like the bullet train project, work can only begin when a certain amount of land is available. “We are hoping that within the next three to six months, we will be able to get to that point. Our designs are ready and we are set to go. It is true that the tenders and land acquisition were delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I can say that the project is progressing well.

“As the COVID19 situation improves, we will be able to start the bidding process and within the next three to six months, we will be able to get the status of land acquired and then we will be able to provide a real timeframe for the completion of the project,” the railway board chairman said.

