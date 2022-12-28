Bullet Train Talk: NHSRCL Invites Bids for Design, Commissioning of Power Supply System

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, known as bullet train, has invited bids for design, manufacture, supply, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of 2×25 kV Power Supply Electrification System.

The power supply electrification system will be for traction and distribution of power supply and overhead equipment (OHE) for the entire 508 km stretch of MAHSR. It would be suitable for running trains at speeds up to 320 km/h, NHSRCL said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the traction power supply system includes 14 traction substations and associated works, while the distribution power supply system is for non-traction loads. The overhead equipment will be for the entire 508-km stretch and depots.

“Under ‘Make in India’ provisions, material and equipment for power supply and OHE to be sourced from India include various types of transformers, switchgears, protective devices, cables, and steel pipe masts,” the statement read.

It added that some material and equipment which are proven on high-speed rail would be imported from Japan. This included cantilever assemblies and overhead conductors. Last date for bid submission is April 17, 2023, it said.

The commencement of work on the country’s first bullet train started in September 2017 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe had jointly laid the foundation stone for the project.

According to the Ministry of Railways, at least 1,374.20 hectares has been acquired for the project, accounting for nearly 99% of the total land required. The bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra. The total land required for the project is 1,392.63 ha.

The total cost of the MAHSR project was estimated as Rs 1,08,000 crore in 2015. “The final project cost will be ascertained only after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of all contract packages and associated timelines,” the Ministry said.

About 81% cost of the MAHSR Project is being funded by the Government of Japan and remaining cost is being provided through the equity by the shareholders — Government of India (Ministry of Railways) (50%), Government of Gujarat (25%) and Government of Maharashtra (25%).

The project is targeted to be completed by December 2023. However, several factors are impacting the project growth, including pace of land acquisition by state government, shifting of infringing utilities, law and order situation, statutory clearances, unforeseen circumstances, litigation in courts, climatic conditions and others.

