Bulli Bai App: Arrested Engineering Student Grilled for 13 Hours; Woman Detained from Uttarakhand

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police, which on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old civil engineering student from Bengaluru and detained a woman from Uttarakhand in its ongoing investigation into Bulli Bai, a GitHub app on which photos of hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction", had received information about three Twitter handles, according to a senior officer.

“We had written to Twitter India. But we wrote to Google and another hosting site only when an official complaint was filed and got this application shut," stated the source, on condition of anonymity. The engineering student was picked up by a team of Mumbai Police from Bengaluru and was brought to Mumbai for questioning. He was questioned for more than 13 hours about how he got information about the app, if he had a role in developing it and his links to the other accused.

The Mumbai Police have not divulged the details about the woman. She will be brought to Mumbai. As the controversy broke out on January 1, the Mumbai Police had filed a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act as well as the Indian Penal Code. The source further revealed that the cell was investigating if it was an organised pan-India network.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Github, the hosting platform for the app, said it has “long-standing policies against content and conduct involving against harassment, discrimination and inciting violence”. It also said it would assist police in its probe when they receive a request.

Bulli Bai appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.