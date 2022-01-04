'Bulli Bai' Case: 21-yr-old Engineering Student Arrested By Mumbai Police; Woman from U'khand Detained

A 21-year-old engineering student was held in Bengaluru in a raid by a Mumbai Police team in connection with the “Bulli Bai" controversy. The Mumbai cyber crime cell later arrested the accused, sources told CNN-News18.

The student was brought to Mumbai and has been questioned for 13 hours, sources said. Another person, a women from Uttarakhand has also been detained by the police, they added.

The controversy, which cropped on January 1, saw Bulli Bai app, on hosting platform Github, list and post the photos of hundreds of Muslim women for “auction", sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Both names are derogatory terms for Muslim women. The arrested student was one of the followers of Bulli Bai which led the police to him.

Github had provided space to Sulli Deals and this time too, the offending app was created on the platform. After the controversy, Github had removed the user from its hosting platform.

But by then, Bulli Bai had sparked a nationwide controversy. The app was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture was of a Khalistani supporter.

This Twitter handle was endorsing the Bulli Bai app saying the women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to Mumbai Police after which the case was lodged. A case in this connection was also lodged by Delhi Police.

When Sulli Deal controversy came up appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons, but the culprits behind it were never traced or arrested.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the ‘Bulli Bai’ mobile application and asked Twitter to block and remove related “offensive contents" on its platform. The police have also sought from Twitter information about the account handler who first tweeted about the app.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the cyber harassment of women belonging to the minority community and called for strict action against the guilty.

Terming the matter “serious", Delhi Minorities Commission issued a notice to city police chief Rakesh Asthana seeking an action-taken report on January 10. It said the interests of Muslim women need to be safeguarded by nabbing the culprits. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also asked police officials to appear before it later this week.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

