'Bulli Bai' Mastermind Reveals Long Planning, Shows No Remorse: How Delhi Police Nabbed Neeraj Bishnoi

Twenty-one-year-old engineering student and ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam, has owned up to creating the platform for Muslim women and putting them for fake auction, but has shown no regret for his actions.

Brought to Delhi from Assam on a flight, Bishnoi is currently being interrogated by a team led by the DCP.

He is highly radicalised, police said. “He speaks fluent English and accepts his crime. He said he has no remorse," the police said.

Bishnoi was known to be a bright student, but he had never attended in-person classes at his engineering college, VIT Bhopal campus situated in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Thursday.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is the person who created the Bullibai app on Github. He had also created the Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles. He further disclosed that the Github account and app were developed in November 2021 and finally updated the app in December 2021.

How Did Delhi Police Nab Neeraj Bishnoi?

The Delhi police had registered an FIR based on the complaint of a Muslim woman, who was one among many who were targeted, after she discovered that her photograph was being used for fake auctioning on the ‘Bulli Bai’ app. The FIR was lodged at the Cyber Police Station in southeast Delhi.

The police said that the case was very technical in nature. With the help of CERT-In, the raw data analysis along with the technical details was undertaken and the suspect was identified to be based in Assam’s Jorhat.

Meanwhile, Twitter suspended the accounts involved in the case and the Bulli Bai app was taken down from GitHub.

A police team was constituted under Assistant Commissioner of Police Raman Lamba to nab the mastermind. The police then conducted raids in Assam’s Jorhat and arrested Neeraj Bishnoi on Thursday.

What Investigation Has Revealed So far

According to police, Bishnoi had, in October, had created a list of women whom he wanted to defame online on his digital devices, a laptop, and cell phones. He was tracing women activists all over social media and downloading their photos.

“The Twitter account was created on December 31. He further disclosed that he had also created one more Twitter account @Sage0x1 for tweeting about the app. He was continuously monitoring the news on social media. He had created yet another Twitter account with the name of @giyu44," said DCP KPS Malhotra.

Bishnoi had also mocked the Mumbai Police, which had begun investigations and made a couple of arrests, to not “arrest innocent people", through these Twitter accounts

He had tweeted that Mumbai Police has arrested innocent persons and that boasted he was the main culprit behind the whole matter and challenged the police to arrest him. He was also tweeting news about Bulli Bai on his Twitter account.

Shweta Singh, who was arrested by Mumbai Police from Uttarakhand, had told the police that she was in touch with Twitter user @giyu44 who is based in Nepal and was getting instructions from him.

Bishnoi, who is pursuing B.Tech (Computer Science) from Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal. His father runs a grocery shop in their village in Rajasthan, and his mother is a homemaker. He has two sisters, one of whom is a lawyer.

The campus is located around 100 km from Bhopal. Sehore additional superintendent of police (ASP) Samir Yadav said as per the college authorities, Bishnoi was a student of B.Tech second year, and had so far attended only online classes.

Classes are being held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was a bright student as per the college authorities, the ASP added.

Bishnoi, believed to be the creator of the Bulli Bai app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their pictures online for `auction', was arrested early Thursday morning from Jorhat in Assam by Delhi police.

