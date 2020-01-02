Bullion Merchant, Wife and Daughter Found Dead in Parked Car on Yamuna Expressway; Suicide Suspected
Villagers, who reported the incident to the police, also broke open the glass window to rescue the family’s son Shaurya, 10, who was struggling to breathe.
Image for representation.
Agra: A bullion merchant, his wife and daughter were found dead in a parked car on Yamuna Expressway near the Vrindavan cut.
Mathura SSP Shalabh Mathur said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide as a note was recovered from the car.
The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Agarwal, 40, his wife Neha, 35, and their 8-year-old daughter.
Villagers reported the incident to the police after they saw a car parked on the expressway. The villagers also broke open the glass window to rescue the family’s son Shaurya, 10, who was struggling to breathe.
The police rushed Shaurya to Niyati Hospital in Mathura, where he is being treated. Police have also recovered Neeraj’s licensed pistol. The deceased husband and wife were directors in a local jewellery firm, which went into huge losses later and had to shut down.
