»
1-min read

BUMAT 2019 Result Declared at bvuniversity.edu.in, Counseling Begins From June 30

The BUMAT BBA and BCA Result 2019 was declared on the deemed-to-be university’s official website bvuniversity.edu.in and separate merit lists for both were published on June 20.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
BUMAT 2019 Result Declared at bvuniversity.edu.in, Counseling Begins From June 30
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

BUMAT 2019 Result Declared | The Bharati Vidyapeeth University located in Pune had declared the BUMAT 2019 Result for Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelors of Computer Appliances (BCA) courses on June 20. The results for BBA and BCA courses were declared on the deemed-to-be university’s official website of bvuniversity.edu.in and separate merit lists for both was published in PDF format. The declared scorecard can be viewed through this direct online page admissions.bvuniversity.edu.in. Additionally, the exam convener Bharati Vidyapeeth University has given out counseling schedule and it can be accessed here bvuniversity.edu.in.

Steps to Check BUMAT Result 2019

Here we have listed three steps to check your scores of BUMAT BBA and BCA from the homepage of Bharati Vidyapeeth University-

Step 1- Visit the BVU’s website bvuniversity.edu.in

Step 2- On homepage click on link reading BUMAT Result 2019 and enter your email id, user id, password

Step 3- The BUMAT BBA 2019 Result, BUMAT BCA 2019 Result can be viewed and downloaded

According to circular, the qualifying candidates will be offered admission as per their rank in any one of the participating institutes and their names are-

1-Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED), Pune

2- Institute of Management and Research (BVIMR), New Delhi

3- Institute of Management (BVIM), Kolhapur

4- Yashwantrao Mohite Institute of Management (YMIM), Karad

5- Institute of Management & Rural Development Administration (IMRDA), Sangli

6- Abhijit Kadam Institute of Management and Social Science (AKIMSS), Solapur

7- Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (BVIMED), Navi Mumbai

The BUMAT 2019 counseling is scheduled from June 30 to July 4 and candidate according to their rank can report at their counseling center for completing admission procedure. The national level Bharati Vidyapeeth Undergraduate Management Aptitude Test or also popular BUMAT 2019 Exam was held on June 2 in paper-pen test mode.

