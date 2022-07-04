Bundelkhand Expressway Completed, to be Inaugurated Next Week by PM Modi, Says CM Yogi

Construction of the 296-KM long Bundelkhand Expressway has been completed and it would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime next week, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday. Work is progressing fast on Ganga Expressway, the CM added.

Addressing a press meeting on the occasion of the completion of the first 100 days of the second term of the Yogi government, the chief minister said that Uttar Pradesh was advancing towards becoming the growth engine for the country’s economy and realising the goal of achieving one trillion dollar economy in the next five years to contribute substantially to PM’s vision of five trillion dollar economy for the country.

CM Yogi said that it’s because of the PM’s leadership and concern for the people, especially the poor and deprived people, as well as the government’s development-oriented policies and efforts that the people of UP were reposing their faith in him and his team election after election. CM Yogi mentioned in this context the rout of the opposition parties mainly, the SP, BSP and Congress in the recent election to the state legislative council, noting that the upper house has finally become “Congress Mukt” (free of Congress). He also mentioned the debacle of the opposition in the parliamentary by-polls held in Rampur and Azamgarh.

CM Yogi said that soon after assuming office for the second time in a row, his cabinet selected 10 sectors to push the growth of the state and presentations of projects were made by the ministries and relevant departments. Subsequently, PM Modi launched projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore to accelerate the development of the state.

Yogi pointed out that in the first budget of Rs 6.15 lakh crore in his second term, which is double the state’s budget in 2017, 95 pledges of the 130 made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra were taken up and efforts are being made continuously to fulfil them.

Reiterating his commitment to maintaining law and order in the state, Yogi said that illegal property worth Rs 844 crore acquired by the mafias has either been seized or demolished in the first 100 days of his second term. He said that by pursuing its zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, the government has freed 68,784 encroachment sites and 76,196 illegal parking places from the clutches of the mafia and criminals. He added that 2,273 criminals involved in crimes against women have also been penalised under POCSO Act.

Yogi said that 1.20 lakh mikes have been removed from different places without any noise and whether it is Ram Navmi or Eid, the festivals are celebrated peacefully while no public function is held on the streets today.

Yogi said that the initiatives have also led to a significant increase in investments in the state and the government plans to provide direct and indirect employment to 25 lakh people in five years, pointing out that government jobs have been provided to 10,000 youths in the last 100 days. Yogi pointed out that according to official figures, the unemployment rate of UP has dropped from 18 percent in 2016 to 2.9 percent.

As for farmers and the farm sector, CM Yogi said that Rs 47,265 crore has been transferred to 2.55 crore farmers’ accounts as part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi while Rs 12,535 crore sugarcane price has also been paid to sugarcane farmers. Yogi said that a crop loan of Rs 4,635 crore has been distributed to 8 lakh farmers while arrangements have been made for irrigation of 21 lakh hectares of land.

CM Yogi said that one lakh new beneficiaries have been added to the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and the government has increased the pension for old and destitute women, differently-abled and widows to Rs 1,000.

Yogi said that Rs 400 crore has been provided as a revolving and community investment support fund to 82,520 SHGs.

He added that the government seeks to plant 35 crores of saplings in five years in the state, adding that 75 saplings will be planted in each village of the state on the occasion of Independence Day.

Furthermore, CM Yogi said that UP was set to become a data centre hub with the setting up of 4 data centres on cards. The data centres will employ 4,000 youths.

Yogi said infrastructural development was going on in full swing in UP with the construction of new expressways, highways and airports as well as the development of industrial corridors. Yogi said that UP has also successfully controlled diseases like the novel coronavirus, kala-azar, malaria and encephalitis.

Also present on the occasion were Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak and Minister of Jal Shakti & Disaster Management Swatantra Dev Singh.

