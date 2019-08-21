Bundelkhand Expressway Gets Nod from UP Govt, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Highway

The Uttar Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has given its approval to the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway on Tuesday, August 20. Giving its nod, the Uttar Pradesh government also stated that the construction of the over 290-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway will start in October this year. The approval came in after Additional Chief Secretary (Information) and UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority CEO Awanish Awasthi visited Banda district and reviewed the progress of the project on August 18.

As the country’s capital Delhi is ready to get another highway linked to Uttar Pradesh, here’s everything you need to know about the Bundelkhand Expressway:

- It is a four-lane controlled access highway linking the backward region of the Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

- The Bundelkhand expressway will have connectivity to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and the Agra-Noida Expressway.

- As mentioned by additional chief secretary (information), the project is expected to be completed in tenure of 30 months.

- Starting from Jhansi, the Bundelkhand expressway will pass through the UP districts including Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya and Jalaun, Etawah. From there, it will reach Naseempur via Bateshwar in Agra, and thereafter join with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

- As per the official statement, while 90 percent of the land needed for the project has been acquired, the acquisition of the remaining 10 percent would be completed in coming two months.

- The Bundelkhand Expressway is said to reduce the time taken to travel between Chitrakoot and Delhi to just 6 hours.

- While the original budget was 14716 crores, it has now been increased to 14849 crore rupees.

- The project has been proposed to be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

