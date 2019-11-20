Take the pledge to vote

Bundles of Cash Rain Down from Building during Raid at Kolkata Firm, Passersby Have a Field Day

The incident happened when passersby noticed someone struggling to get rid of bundles of Indian currencies through the sixth floor window of the building at 27, Bentinck Street.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
Bundles of Cash Rain Down from Building during Raid at Kolkata Firm, Passersby Have a Field Day
A video grab of the incident where passersby were seen collecting notes from the premises of the office building. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)

Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, pedestrians and road-side vendors were seen elbowing each other to grab as much as they can of the bundles of notes in denominations of Rs 100, 500 and 2,000 that were raining down from the window of a commercial building in central Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened when passersby noticed someone struggling to get rid of bundles of Indian currencies through the sixth floor window of the building at 27, Bentinck Street.

A video of the incident that has been circulating on social media shows a man from inside a window of the office desperately trying to clear bundles of notes with a sweeper onto the street.

Soon after, as the notes started raining down, there was chaos in the area and people rushed to get hold of their share of free cash.

The local police reached a little later and cordoned off the area. Later, it was learnt the currencies were being thrown from an import and export company’s office when a team of officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) raided the premises in a money laundering case.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Deepankar Aron, Additional Director General, DRI, Kolkata Zonal Unit. “Probe revealed the owner of the firm threw away nearly Rs 4 lakh. All of them were detained for questioning,” a senior DRI official told News18.


