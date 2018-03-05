Buoyed by Nagaland and Meghalaya Mandate, BJP Woos Christians in Kerala

Buoyed by its victory in the Assembly elections in Christian-majority northeastern states, the BJP has sought to reach out to Kerala's Christian community, saying the party-led government under Narendra Modi was working for all sections of society in the country.Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad, addressing a function organised by Kerala's Church-run daily, also showered praise on Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, saying he has profound regard for him."I always have a great respect for his spirituality," he said at the function, attended by some senior priests of the Church, among others."When I am here I also pay my respect to the Cardinal, who personally conveyed a message to me that I must come here," he said.Alencherry was not present at the function.The statement by the Minister for Union Law and Justice, Electronics and IT assumes significance in wake of BJP seeking to expand its base in the political landscape of Kerala, dominated by CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.Prasad said that the decisive defeat of CPI(M) in Tripura would "now unleash a new programme, a new awakening" and he was certain that in Kerala also "BJP will find equal place."“I wish to convey here, after Goa, BJP has won handsomely in Nagaland and also done remarkably well in Meghalaya.""Nagaland is 75 per cent plus Christians, we had 20 candidates and 11 won. It is a new kind of resonance...because of performance and the leadership of the Prime Minister", he said, adding that all sections of society are happy with the Modi government."Today BJP is ruling nearly 70 per cent of India — 21 states and Government of India," Prasad said.Earlier, talking to reporters, he referred to Saturday's Assembly election results and said BJP was now rising in all parts of India."And what is a matter of great pleasure for me is to note that Goa — good number of Christian population, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura — many of these states have majority Christian population, where BJP has done so well," Prasad said.The BJP leader also criticised the political violence happening in Kerala, ruled by the CPI(M)-led LDF government."I have only appeal — in a democracy everyone must have their ideas. The rise of BJP, the expansion of BJP in Kerala must be allowed to go without trying to stop it by violence. Violence does not have a place," he said.