Burari Autopsy Reports Today to Finally Reveal What Led to the End of Bhatia Family

The first set of post mortem reports in the Burari death murder mystery that are expected to reach the police today, will finally reveal what led to the deaths of 11 members of the Bhatia family.Delhi Crime Branch, which is investigating the sensational deaths that have captivated the entire nation since July 1, would be receiving the first six post mortem reports on Tuesday, followed by the remaining five on Wednesday.Police have so far ruled out any foul play while the autopsy reports will give more clarity. Several theories about the Bhatia family have been doing the rounds ever since the entire family, including two children under the age of 15 years, were found hanging with their eyes and mouths covered and hands tied.Eleven registers with detailed instructions about rituals to be followed and steps to be taken to hang the family members have further added to the mystery of the north Delhi “house of horror”.These notes compiled by the younger son of the household, Lalit Bhatia, were apparently written in a trance. According to police, whatever he had wanted to say, he would say only when in trance.Earlier, the investigators have said that according to some of these notes, Lalit would take instructions from his dead father and take notes. They also believe that the family was suffering from a “shared psychosis”, for which all of the family members believed in Lalit’s ideas.While going through the notebook pages, the Delhi Police have found the mention of four deceased persons, who, according to Lalit, “were accompanying his father's soul” and were looking for salvation.They are Tina’s father Sajjan Singh, Priyanka's father Heera and Sujata’s in-laws Dayanand and Ganga Devi.Further in the notebook entry dated 11.11.2017, Lalit has written that there might be a possibility that he may not see the next Diwali. The note reads, “Dhanteras aa gayi hai, par kisi ko purane galti se kuch prapti nahi hui hai. Ho sakta hai agali diwali na dekh paaun (Dhanteras is here but no one has learnt anything from their previous mistakes. May be I wouldn’t see the next Diwali).”He also wrote in notebooks, not to ignore the warnings and instead notice them.