English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burari Businessman Visited Cremation Ground, Niece 'Liked' Facebook Posts on Ghosts: Police
The Crime Branch official said Priyanka had 'liked' a Facebook page hosting content on ghosts as well as pages with spiritual content, astrology and motivational thoughts.
11 members of a family in Burari hanged themselves on July 1.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the June 30 hanging of 11 members of a Burari family here suspects that one of the deceased, Lalit Bhatia, visited cremation grounds and was interested in ghosts and spirits, an official said.
The theory was based on an entry in the registers seized from the house in Sant Nagar in north Delhi. Police said on Friday the handwriting is of Lalit's now-dead niece Priyanka.
The Crime Branch official said Priyanka had 'liked' a Facebook page hosting content on ghosts as well as pages with spiritual content, astrology and motivational thoughts.
He said Lalit researched death and the mysteries of soul, apart from watching on his mobile phone the videos on paranormal and ghosts on 'YouTube' and other Internet platforms.
A Crime Branch team has also visited Rajasthan's Udaipur to quiz the family of Lalit's wife Tina, who was among the 11 family members found hanging on June 30.
"We wanted to know if Tina had shared something about Lalit or the activities of her in-laws with her family. It will help us analyse the nature of Lalit and other dead family members," a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.
Besides, the Crime Branch recorded the statement of 13 relatives who stayed at the Sant Nagar house for 10 days from June 14 onwards due to engagement of Priyanka that was held on June 16. After they returned to their respective homes, Lalit had started the ritual from June 24 that finally ended with the hanging of 11 family members, police claims.
"These relatives can reveal what they felt while staying with the family, especially Lalit's behaviour in these 10 days," the officer said.
The Crime Branch has given a clean chit to occultist Geeta Ma who was in touch with the family, even a section of media had claimed her involvement, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy N. Tirkey said.
Investigators are convinced that it was a case of mass suicide during a ritual performed by the family which was suffering from a shared psychological disorder.
Also Watch
The theory was based on an entry in the registers seized from the house in Sant Nagar in north Delhi. Police said on Friday the handwriting is of Lalit's now-dead niece Priyanka.
The Crime Branch official said Priyanka had 'liked' a Facebook page hosting content on ghosts as well as pages with spiritual content, astrology and motivational thoughts.
He said Lalit researched death and the mysteries of soul, apart from watching on his mobile phone the videos on paranormal and ghosts on 'YouTube' and other Internet platforms.
A Crime Branch team has also visited Rajasthan's Udaipur to quiz the family of Lalit's wife Tina, who was among the 11 family members found hanging on June 30.
"We wanted to know if Tina had shared something about Lalit or the activities of her in-laws with her family. It will help us analyse the nature of Lalit and other dead family members," a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.
Besides, the Crime Branch recorded the statement of 13 relatives who stayed at the Sant Nagar house for 10 days from June 14 onwards due to engagement of Priyanka that was held on June 16. After they returned to their respective homes, Lalit had started the ritual from June 24 that finally ended with the hanging of 11 family members, police claims.
"These relatives can reveal what they felt while staying with the family, especially Lalit's behaviour in these 10 days," the officer said.
The Crime Branch has given a clean chit to occultist Geeta Ma who was in touch with the family, even a section of media had claimed her involvement, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy N. Tirkey said.
Investigators are convinced that it was a case of mass suicide during a ritual performed by the family which was suffering from a shared psychological disorder.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield