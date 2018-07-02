English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burari Deaths: 10 Chilling Details in Bhatia Family's 'Murder Manual'
From the day of death to the method, the family followed 10 steps before breathing their last. While police officers were already probing if the family was into “occult practices”, it has now come to light that their death was “scripted”.
Police outside the house in Burari where 11 people were found dead (News18: Rishi Patidar)
New Delhi: After mysterious deaths of eleven people at a house in New Delhi’s Burari area sent shock waves across the national capital, police have recovered some notes that reveal chilling details of the tragedy.
While police officers were already probing if the family was into “occult practices”, it has now come to light that their death was “scripted”.
From the day of death to the method, the family seems to have followed 10 ‘rituals’ before taking their last breath. Here are the details that have come to the fore through their handwritten notes.
1. Choose Thursday/Sunday.
2. Tie cloth well, nothing but zero should be visible. Along with rope use saree or dupatta.
3. Rituals should be followed seven days before killing. Rituals should be strictly followed, if the spirit invoked within these days, “finish your work” the following day.
4. If the elderly woman can't stand, you can “make her go to sleep” in the next room.
5. Use dim lights.
6. After tying the hands, if a piece of cloth remains, use it to blindfold people.
7. Cloth used to cover mouth should be tightly tied.
8. The more dedication one shows in the process, the better will be the result.
9. It should be done between 12-1 am. Hawan/puja should be done before that.
10. Everyone should have same thoughts. If you are able to do this, it will quite fruitful.
A day earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said that “exhaustive notes” have been recovered from the house, and a police team was “studying it”.
"We have found handwritten notes detailing how hands and legs are to be tied and are quite similar to the manner in which the bodies of 10 persons were found,” he had said.
Eleven members of a family, including seven women and two children under 15 years, were found dead in a Burari house on Sunday morning. Investigators had said three of the deceased could have killed the others under the influence of spiritual practices.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
