11 Windows, 11 Iron Bars, 11 Pipes: The Number That Stalks Burari Investigators

From the doors to the windows, different features of the house had a connection with ‘11’ – the same number of people were found dead in the house.

Souvik Mitra | CNN-News18

Updated:July 3, 2018, 9:05 AM IST
The 11 pipes at the Burari house.
New Delhi: As one goes down the alley in Burari’s Sant Nagar, the locality looks pretty similar to any suburban area in Delhi. None of the residents ever found anything strange about Bhatias’ house or their grocery store. It’s only after the Sunday incident that neighbours began reading into the ‘No. 11 Trail’.

From the doors to the windows, different features of the house had a connection with ‘11’ – the same number of people were found dead in the house.

Investigation into the mysterious deaths of the family members led police to some startling facts. Besides the handwritten notes which had ‘10 steps to death’, police officers found that there were 11 windows, 11 pipes protruding out of the wall and the entrance door was constructed of exactly 11 iron bars.

“Tantric? What Tantric? Spiritual practices? All these theories are rubbish. Why would they commit suicide? They were quite well off,” said the daughter of the deceased Narayana Devi (77) in disbelief.

After-all, the family was celebrating and was busy preparing for their daughter, Priyanka’s wedding, who was among the 11 found dead.

Since the time the bodies were recovered, the details that came to the fore got murkier with every hour.

Late night on Sunday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police began looking into a possible occult influence after the mysterious notes on ways to attain ‘mokhsha’ were recovered. Police is now on a look out for a baba named Janegadi, who is suspected to have motivated the family to commit suicide.

Sources in Delhi police claimed teams have been sent to Rajasthan, all around Delhi and UP, in search of the alleged tantric, who police believes is the motivator behind the 11 deaths.

Neighbours said that the family had pulled the shutters down of their grocery shop at 11:45 pm. The CCTV footage recovered from the adjacent building showed that a food delivery boy came to their house around 10:40 pm, and was the only person to have visited that night.

When one of the neighbours found the bodies hanging from the wire mesh, he had found all the doors, including windows, in the building open. The family also had a dog, who was found unharmed and tied to a leash on the roof.

According to the postmortem report details, there was no involvement of pressure and strangulation was mentioned as the cause of death.

The elderly woman, Narayana Devi, who was found in the room beside, and was initially suspected to have been murdered, apparently killed herself by strangulating with a belt, the same was recovered by the crime branch.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
