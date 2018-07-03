English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burari Deaths: Eyes of 11 Family Members Donated to Guru Nanak Eye Centre
The eyes of the deceased were donated to the Guru Nanak Eye Centre as the relatives said the family was religious and always wanted to help others.
New Delhi: Eyes of 11 members of a family who were found dead were donated to an eye bank on Monday.
"The family always helped others and by donating their eyes they can help 22 people as one pair of eyes can give sight to two people," IANS quoted a relative as saying on Monday.
The bodies were to be taken to Nigambodh Ghat on Monday evening for cremation from the Maulana Azad Medical College where they were kept for the post-mortem.
The Delhi Police are investigating the matter from all the possible angles as they recovered handwritten notes from the prayer area of the two-storey house in Burari area of north Delhi, revealing a possible mystical connection to the deaths.
All but one of the bodies were found hanging from the ceiling. Most of them were blindfolded, gagged and their hands tied behind the back. The oldest, Narayan Devi, 77, was found on the floor with signs of strangulation.
(With IANS inputs)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
