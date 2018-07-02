English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burari Deaths: Saw Them Playing Cricket the Night Before, Says Deceased Teen's Friend
Neighbours of the Bhatia family, who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi’s Burari on Sunday, said their children were finding it hard to come to terms with the tragedy.
Police personnel guard the house where 11 members of a family were found hanging from an iron grill in Burari area of New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: A friend of the two minor boys, who were among the 11 people found dead in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday, said he had seen them playing cricket on Saturday night.
The 15-year-old boys were Class 9 students of Virendra Public School, their friend Jatin was quoted as saying by PTI. "I saw them playing last (Saturday) night. Bhavnesh uncle was happy seeing them. It is hard to believe they are not here with us."
Devesh Malik, one of the neighbours of the family, said their children were finding it hard to come to terms with what had happened. “Our children are scared. They are not able to gauge what has happened," he added.
Ten of those dead were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling for ventilation, while the body of a 77-year-old woman was lying on the floor in another room of the house, the police said.
Those who were found hanging had their mouth taped and their faces covered with cloth pieces cut from a single bedsheet. The woman found dead on the floor was without a blindfold and had been allegedly strangulated.
The deceased were identified as Narayan Devi (77), who was found dead on the floor, her daughter Pratibha (57), her two sons Bhavnesh (50) and Lalit Bhatia (45). Bhavnesh's wife Savita (48) and their three children - Meenu (23), Nidhi (25) and Dhruv (15).
Meenu was preparing for entrance exams and also took tuitions, locals said. Nidhi was pursuing her Masters. The sisters would also take care of the shop sometimes.
Lalit Bhatia's wife Tina (42) and their 15-year-old son Shivam were also among those found dead. Pratibha's daughter Priyanka (33), who was engaged last month and would have married by the end of this year, was also found hanging.
(With PTI inputs)
