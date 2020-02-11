Burari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Burari (बुराड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Burari is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Burari was one of the five seats in which the victory margin in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections was more than 50,000. All five seats were won by AAP. Burari has seen the largest increase (25.36%) in the number of voters since the 2015 elections.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,61,583 eligible electors, of which 2,01,327 were male, 1,60,243 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Burari in 2020 is 795.93.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Burari, there are a total of 6423 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,88,420 eligible electors, of which 1,62,880 were male, 1,25,486 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,405 eligible electors, of which 1,39,490 were male, 1,06,867 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,90,130 eligible electors, of which 1,08,370 were male, 81,742 female.

The number of service voters in Burari in 2015 was 40. In 2013, there were 34 and in 2008 there were 18.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sanjeev Jha of AAP won in this seat by defeating Gopal Jha of BJP by a margin of 67,950 votes which was 34.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 63.82% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Sanjeev Jha of AAP won in this seat defeating Shri Krishan of BJP by a margin of 10,351 votes which was 6.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 37.07% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Shri Krishan of BJP won in this seat defeating Deepak Tyagi of INC by a margin of 4,990 votes which was 4.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.1% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 2. Burari Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants. In 2013, 23 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 24 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Burari are: Ganga Ram (BSP), Sanjeev Jha (AAP), Anil Kumar Yadav (BSNP), Amarjeet Kumar (SUCIC), Arvind Mishra (HND), Awdesh Verma (JAP), Usha Gautam (RAMP), Krishna Mohan Jha (AASPS), Gulab Singhal (RJPS), Dinesh Kumar Mishra (RSP), Deepak Gupta (RLD), Dharam Veer (SS), Pankaj Kumar Agrawal (RPIA), Pramod Tyagi (RJD), Manoj Rai (AAPP), Monu (BRP), Ranjeet Singh (UKD), Ram Sushil Mishra (SBP), Shiv Narayan Singh (PPID), Shailendra Kumar (JDU), Aazad Nafe Singh Rajput (IND), Shailendra Singh Parihar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.15%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.78%, while it was 65.96% in 2013. In 2008, 55.95% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.63%.

Burari

BURARI, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 2. Burari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 211. In 2013 there were 211 polling stations and in 2008, there were 180.

Extent:

2. Burari constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 104 (Part) Burari (Census Town), Jharoda Majra Burari (Census Town), Bhalswa Jahangir Pur (Census Town), Ibrahim Pur, Garhi Khasru, Mukhmel Pur, Qadi Pur, Nangli Poona, Sanjarpur, Salem Pur Majra Burari, Badar Pur Majra Burari, Jagat Pur Ilaqa Shahdara, Jagat Pur Ilaqa Delhi, Kamal Pur Majra Burari and Mukand Pur Villages. . 6 municipal wards (Kadipur, Burari, Jharoda, Kamalpur, Sant Nagar, Mukundpur) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Burari is 46.7 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110009, 110033, 110036, 110042, , 110082, 110084

