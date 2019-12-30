Burari 'Horror House' Where 11 of Family Were Found Dead is Now a Diagnostic Centre

New Delhi: The ground floor of the house in Delhi’s Burari where 11 of a family were found hanging in July 2018 has been transformed into a diagnostic centre.

Dr Mohan Singh, the new owner of the house which is tabooed as haunted, says he moved into the new place as he is not superstitious.

"Had I believed the superstitions, I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for tests," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He said that he found the house convenient as it is near the road.

The house in North Delhi’s Burari came into news last year when 11 members of the family, including two minors, were found dead inside the house. The police later concluded that it was a suicide pact.

According to the police, evidence found in the house hinted that the family may have been practising an occult ritual that may have gone awry. While 10 members were found hanging from an iron grill in the courtyard on the first floor, the body of an elderly woman was found on the floor in another room.

Those found hanging had their mouth taped and their eyes covered with cloth pieces. The two minor children's hands and feet were tied.

