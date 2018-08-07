English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burdwan Blast Case: NIA Arrests Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Leader Kausar from Bengaluru
The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Kausar. He is a resident of Baburbag in Burdwan and an active member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, operating in Bangladesh.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Kolkata: One of the key accused in Burdwan’s Khagragarh blast case was arrested on Monday in a joint operation carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bengaluru police.
The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Kausar. He is a resident of Baburbag in Burdwan and an active member of terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, operating in Bangladesh. He was nabbed from a guest house in Bengaluru and is presently in NIA’s custody.
Earlier, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.
“He is a Bangladeshi national who was living in Burdwan (as an Indian national) on forged documents. He also owns a house in Bolpur,” a senior police officer told News18.
On October 2, 2014, a massive explosion occurred in a two-storeyed building in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan district in West Bengal. The building was owned by Nurul Hasan Chowdhury, who used to stay in another house across the road.
Nurul was a leader of the Trinamool Congress and the ground floor of the building was used as TMC party office. The BJP then alleged that TMC is sheltering Bangladeshi terrorists in Bengal.
The case was later taken over by the NIA and on March 2015, the agency filed a 164-page charge sheet naming 21 people in a conspiracy by the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen.
Out of the 21 accused, 14 are behind bars and the remaining seven, including three Bangladeshi nationals, are still absconding.
On October 2014, NIA made the first arrest, who was identified as Habibur Shiekh, an alleged operative of the terror module and trainer at the Simulia madrassa in Burdwan. He was arrested from Muluk on the outskirts of Bolpur town.
In September 2017, another key accused Sheikh Burhan (30) was arrested by Kolkata Police Special Task Force. NIA had announced a reward of Rs 3,00,000 for his arrest.
During interrogation, Burhan told the cops that they wanted to create a terror network in West Bengal and Assam to build an Islamic state against Bangladesh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
