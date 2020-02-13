Bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal Appointed Air India Chief

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal was on Thursday appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is at present additional secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as chairman & managing director, Air India in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said, without mentioning further details.

The post became vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.