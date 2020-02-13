Bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal Appointed Air India Chief
Rajiv Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is at present additional secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal was on Thursday appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as chairman & managing director, Air India in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said, without mentioning further details.
The post became vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.
