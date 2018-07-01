Bureaucratic Rejig at Centre: Alka Tiwari Appointed New CVC Secretary

IAS officer Alka Tiwari has been appointed as secretary in anti-corruption watchdog CVC as part of a major senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the central government.Tiwari, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, is at present joint secretary in the Department of Fertilizers.She has been appointed Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), in the rank and pay of joint secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.As many as 20 bureaucrats have been appointed as secretaries, additional secretaries and joint secretaries in various central government departments.Bihar-cadre IAS officer Sunil Barthwal has been named Central Provident Fund Commissioner in place of V P Joy, who has been appointed Director General, Hydrocarbons. Barthwal is currently joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.Ajoy Kumar has been appointed secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes. He is at present additional secretary, National Commission for Minorities.Special secretary in the Department of Revenue Arun Goyal will be secretary, coordination in the Cabinet Secretariat.Dakshita Das, an officer of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), has been appointed additional secretary, Department of Financial Services. He is currently joint secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.Rasika Chaube and Anuradha Prasad will be additional Secretaries in the Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Labour and Employment respectively.Additional Secretary in the Department of Defence, Barun Mitra, has been moved to the Department of Defence Production in the same rank. Subash Chandra will be additional secretary, Department of Defence in Mitra's place.Upma Srivastav will be additional secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. She is posted in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.IAS officer Juthika Patankar will be additional secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; T Rajeshwari will be additional secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and P K Pathak will be additional secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH.Sibani Swain has been appointed additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Labour and Employment; C S Mohapatra as additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Sanjay Bandopadhyay, as additional secretary, Ministry of Shipping; and Rajesh Aggarwal, will be Director General, Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.IAS officer Vijay Kumar Dev, who was Director General, Training, has been repatriated to his Union territories cadre.K Rajaraman, at present joint secretary in the Department of Expenditure, has been appointed joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs. Atul Kumar Tiwari will be joint secretary in the Ministry of Textiles. He is at present posted in the Department of Rural Development in the same rank.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to Saraswati Prasad. Prasad is special secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Steel.