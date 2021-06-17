Bureaucratic Rejig: Renuka Kumar Appointed Minority Affairs Secy, Indevar Pandey Moved from DARPG

Senior bureaucrats Renuka Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh have been appointed as secretaries for Minority Affairs and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, respectively as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday. Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, succeeds Indevar Pandey, who has been appointed as Women and Child Development Secretary.

Pandey, a 1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was appointed as the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Secretary in April. Singh, who is currently Special Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education & Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, will also be Secretary, Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare.

Renuka Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is currently serving in her cadre state Uttar Pradesh. She has been appointed as the Minority Affairs Secretary in place of Pramod Kumar Das, who superannuates on June 30, a Personnel Ministry order said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Manoj Kumar Parida as Chairman, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

Parida is a 1986 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. B Anand, Secretary, National Commission for Minorities will be Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence. He will succeed Ravi Kant, who retires this month end. SK Dev Verman, Special Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs has been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Minorities.

