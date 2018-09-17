English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Sanjay Agarwal Appointed Agriculture Secretary; Sanjeev Ranjan to be NHAI Chief
In a bureaucratic reshuffle, more than 20 officers have been promoted to the rank of additional secretaries from joint secretaries.
File image of Parliament.
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrats Sanjay Agarawal and Sanjeev Ranjan have been appointed as Agriculture Secretary and NHAI chief respectively as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected Monday.
Agarawal, who is at present serving in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh, will be Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare on superannuation of S K Pattanayak, on September 30, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Ranjan, a 1985 batch IAS officer, will be the Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the rank and pay of Secretary. He is at present serving in his cadre state Tripura.
Senior IAS officer Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as the Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on superannuation of Udai Pratap Singh this month end, the order said.
Kapoor is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.
Director General of National Archives of India, Pritam Singh, has been named Secretary, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. He is a 1984 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre.
Anita Bhatnagar Jain will be Secretary of the Central Information Commission (CIC). She is at present serving in her cadre state Uttar Pradesh.
Rajeev Ranjan, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will be Special Secretary, GST Council Secretariat under the Department of Revenue.
Sudha Krishnan, who belongs to Indian Audit and Account Service, has been named Member Finance, Space Commission.
She would also hold additional charge of Member Finance, Earth Commission and Atomic Energy Commission (with headquarters at New Delhi), the Personnel Ministry order said.
Besides more than 20 officers have been promoted to the rank of additional secretaries from joint secretaries. Gyanesh Kumar and Govind Mohan have been made Additional Secretaries in the Home Ministry. They are joint secretaries in the same ministry.
Gujarat-cadre IAS officer K Srinivas and Lok Ranjan have also been appointed Additional Secretaries in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). They are Joint Secretaries in the DoPT.
IAS officer Sujata Chaturvedi, who is at present serving in her cadre state Bihar, has also been appointed Additional Secretary in the DoPT.
Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer Devesh Chaturvedi will be Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare. He is Joint Secretary in the same department.
There are some other officers who have also been promoted to the Additional Secretary ranks.
