Burglar Lynched While Trying to Escape After Loot in Jharkhand's Dumka, Four Held

Four men robbed a few houses and the villagers caught just one, who they thrashed and left him to die. This is the third incident in the state in one and half months.

IANS

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Representative image. (News18 Creative.)
Ranchi: A burglar was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Dumka district early on Thursday while trying to escape after a loot, police said. The incident took place in Chihuntia village.

Four men robbed a few houses in Chihuntia and were about to escape when the villagers raised an alarm. While three slipped away, one of the thieves was caught.

The agitated mob then brutally thrashed him and left him to die. The police later arrived and took possession of the body.

The dead was identified as Bhola Hazra, who was wanted in several cases, a police officer said.

"Four people from the village have been detained and they are being interrogated," said Dumka Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh.

This is the third lynching incident in the state in one and half months. On July 20, four people were beaten to death on charges of practising black magic in Gumla district.

The most striking one was that of Tabrez Ansari, who was lynched in June after being accused of stealing a bike at Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The video had gone viral.

