Burglar Lynched While Trying to Escape After Loot in Jharkhand's Dumka, Four Held
Four men robbed a few houses and the villagers caught just one, who they thrashed and left him to die. This is the third incident in the state in one and half months.
Representative image. (News18 Creative.)
Ranchi: A burglar was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Dumka district early on Thursday while trying to escape after a loot, police said. The incident took place in Chihuntia village.
Four men robbed a few houses in Chihuntia and were about to escape when the villagers raised an alarm. While three slipped away, one of the thieves was caught.
The agitated mob then brutally thrashed him and left him to die. The police later arrived and took possession of the body.
The dead was identified as Bhola Hazra, who was wanted in several cases, a police officer said.
"Four people from the village have been detained and they are being interrogated," said Dumka Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh.
This is the third lynching incident in the state in one and half months. On July 20, four people were beaten to death on charges of practising black magic in Gumla district.
The most striking one was that of Tabrez Ansari, who was lynched in June after being accused of stealing a bike at Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The video had gone viral.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- Mahira’s Letter to Actor Who Called Her ‘Too Old to Play Heroine’ is Gold
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- Siberian Husky Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh