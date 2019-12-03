Take the pledge to vote

Burglars Break into Bank in UP Village, Return Empty-handed After Failing to Open Cash Box

The matter came to light after the staff members reached the bank on Tuesday morning, police said.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Burglars Break into Bank in UP Village, Return Empty-handed After Failing to Open Cash Box
Muzaffarnagar: A group of burglars broke into a branch of State Bank of India in Barla village here and made an unsuccessful attempt to break open the cash box, police said on Tuesday.

They made away with a gun and cartridges from the bank under Chhapar police station area, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Sharma, the burglars entered the bank, 25 kms from the Delhi-Dehradun highway, on Monday night by breaking a wall.

The matter came to light after the staff members reached the bank on Tuesday morning, he said.

An investigation has been launched in the matter, the SHO said.

