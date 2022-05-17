Burglars Strike at Bihar Judge's House in Rohtas; Wife, Daughter Beaten Up

Armed burglars struck at the residence of a judicial officer in Bihar, beat up his wife and daughter, and decamped with cash and other valuables worth more than Rs 3 lakh, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. According to Rohtas Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish, the incident took place at the government accommodation provided to Judicial Magistrate Mahendra Nath Pandey, who was away in the court.

“According to the judge’s wife Gunja Kumari, the burglars were three in number. They had come to the house around 10 am under the pretext of meeting the judge. Upon being told that Pandey was not at home, they requested for some water to drink,” said the police officer. No sooner than the wife went to fetch water, the burglars barged inside, aimed their firearms at her and made her part with all the jewellery she was wearing. They also made her unlock the cupboard and collected Rs 50,000 in cash and some more ornaments which were kept inside.

The SP said the burglars also beat up the judge’s wife and his little daughter when they tried to put up a resistance. They have estimated the total value of the loot at more than Rs 3 lakh. “It is an act of audacity and a big challenge for the police. We resolve to crack the case and bring the culprits to book at the earliest,” said the police officer.

