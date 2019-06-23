Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Burglary Suspect Spends Lavishly in a Thane Bar Only to Land in Police Custody

Suspected burglar Riaz Khan had attracted attention of a police informer as he was spending a lot of money on his booze in the bar in the city.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 8:21 PM IST
Burglary Suspect Spends Lavishly in a Thane Bar Only to Land in Police Custody
For Representation
Thane: Suspected burglar Riaz Khan might have enjoyed his freedom for some more time but he chose to pamper himself by spending lavishly in a bar, an act that landed him in the long hands of law, a Thane police official said Sunday.

Khan had attracted attention of a police informer as he was spending a lot of money on his booze in the bar in the city.

According to a senior officer of Manpada police station, when a team of officials rushed to the bar to check on the man they were unaware that they are going to net a wanted criminal.

Khan has spilled beans on his role into robbing at least six warehouses with the help of his aides, the officer said.

Police have recovered stolen goods worth Rs 8.56 lakh from Khan, Rafique Shaikh, and Prakash Suryavanshi, he added.

In separate cases, police arrested six persons and recovered stolen items, including jewellery, motorcycles and mobile phones.

In another incident, police have arrested a suspected chain-snatcher and recovered Rs 12,000 cash and a motorcycle from him.

