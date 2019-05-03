Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Burhan Wani’s Viral Group Photo Had 11 Militants. The Last of Them Was Killed Today

The photograph of the 11 militants had become viral in June 2015 as they posed boldly without masks in front of the camera and posted pictures online.

Mufti Islah | CNN-News18

Updated:May 3, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Burhan Wani’s Viral Group Photo Had 11 Militants. The Last of Them Was Killed Today
Lateef Tiger (encircled) in this Hizbul Mujahideen group photo.
Loading...
Srinagar: The last of the 11 Hizbul Mujahideen militants led by Burhan Wani who were in the picture that had gone viral four years ago was killed this morning bringing an end to the “pioneers” of new-age militancy in Kashmir valley.

Lateef Tiger, who was the last standing militant of Burhan group, was killed along with two of his associates in an encounter with army and police at Imam Sahab area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

The photograph of the 11 militants had become viral in June 2015 as they posed boldly without masks in front of the camera and posted pictures online, in contrast to earlier times when they remained hidden and did not reveal much. The photo had become hugely popular among youth.

Tiger can be seen on the extreme right in the middle row of the group photo, with his index finger pointed towards the sky. In some earlier media reports, he had been misidentified as Ishfaq Hameed.

Friday’s encounter at Adkhara village of Imam Sahab followed a tip-off about the militants hiding in a house. A senior police officer said that in ordinary course, they would have avoided an operation in view of the third leg of polls for the Anantnag parliamentary seat on Monday, but “because the militants were important, we decided to go ahead with the operation and not wait for another day.”

He said the additional security deployed for the polls would ensure the situation does not escalate.

Lateef Ahmad Dar alias Tiger of Dogripora, Pulwama, he said, was wanted for last six years and he was an expert on fabricating IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).

SP Pani, Inspector General of police, Kashmir, told News 18 that Lateef was a big catch as he was a "vintage'' militant. The other militant, Tariq Moulvi, was responsible for motivating youth to join militants, Pani added.

The third militant killed has been identified as Shariq Ahmad Negroo of Chotigam, Shopian.

An army soldier was also injured in the three-hour-long gunfight. Three houses were also damaged in the operation.

Sources said that one residential house was damaged completely and two others suffered partial damage.

In the wake of the killing of militants, youth staged protests and clashed with government forces near the encounter site. The police and paramilitary CRPF used pellets, tear smoke shells and live ammunition to disperse them.

In the incident, several youth suffered injuries due to pellets and tear smoke shells. A youth also sustained a bullet wound in his leg and was hospitalised.

The authorities have also snapped internet services across south Kashmir following the gunfight and spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Shopian and other parts of neighbouring districts.

Burhan Wani, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander, was killed in a gunfight with government forces in July 2016, triggering off massive civilian unrest in which around 100 people were killed and more than fifteen thousand were injured, mostly with pellets.

Over the last three years, security forces have killed more than 450 militants but locals continue to sign up for militancy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram