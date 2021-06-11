'Buri Nazar Wale Tera Muh Kala, Accha Hota Hai Vaccine Lagwane Wala': NGO's Take on Popular Slogans for Covid Safety a Hit on Social Media

Shero-shayris scripted on the rear portions of commercial vehicles especially trucks have been amusing commuters for decades but a volunteer organisation has tweaked these cheeky lines rooting Covid-19 safety messages.

Partnering with the administration in covid19 awareness drive, Search and Research Development Society which primarily works for the promotion of science and technology has taken a plunge into the popular literature to raise awareness on covid19 in a ticklish way yet effective way.

‘Trackon Par corona Shayri’ as the initiative is called by the volunteers, the drive has taken social media by storm and had been an instant hit with the netizens, who are impressed with the innovative way of raising awareness in Covid times.

Anil Sirvaiya, secretary of the society who inked these cheeky lines says that truckers have always amused us with their creativity so we wanted to use this for our campaign. Not changing original lines, we tagged awareness messages in between the famous truck shayris.

Dekho magar pyar se…corona darta hai vaccine ki maar se…

Buri nazar wale tera muh kala, accha hota hai vaccine lagwane wala…

Tika lagaoge to baar baar milenge, laparwahi karoge to haridwar milenge …

Chalti hai gadi udti hai dhool, vaccine lagwao lo warna hogi badi bhool …

These are some of the corona-times shayris, which have easily caught the imagination of the netizens and commoners.

Dr Monika Jai, president of the volunteer organisation claimed that the campaign aims to bust myths and misconceptions around Covid-19 vaccination. The commercial vehicles pass through every village, town and city, so it seems an effective manner of raising awareness. “All we want to convey is that vaccination has no side effects and is the only way to beat the virus.”

In all we scripted corona shayris on around 300 trucks, dumpers, auto rickshaws and milk containers of Sanchi, a state government-run milk supply chain in MP, Dr Rajiv Jain the vice president of the volunteer organisation adding around 184 trucks and lorries took part in the campaign.

Asked whether truckers agreed to be the part of the campaign easily, Dr Jain said they agreed happily and even enthusiastically picked up shayris from our pool of around 40 ‘corona shers’.

“I have received vaccines and I will now promote vaccination with this campaign,” a milk container driver Laxmi Sen Nagar said.

In the second part, the organisation has taken up markets in Bhopal for awareness with tickling lines like ‘’Aaj nagad kal udhar, pahle tika phir vyapar” “Grahak to bhagwan hai, tika hi samadhan hai’. On the inaugural day at famous New Market, both the buyers and shopkeepers were amused to see these funny yet effective lines, Dr Jain claimed adding banners and flexes scripted these messages have been offered to shopkeepers.

To add, the real challenge lies in rural areas about myths and rumours, and the society next plans to take up the campaign to rural pockets in the third phase.

To add, social media platforms like Twitter and Whatsapp are flooded with messages of this unique initiative from the volunteer organisation, which is flooded by calls from across the country about the interesting campaign.

