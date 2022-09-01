‘Burial of Our Colonial Past’: PM to Unveil New ‘Nishaan’ for Navy at INS Vikrant Commissioning Tomorrow

A red cross on a white background, with the national flag in the corner and the Ashok Stambha in the centre — this has been the flag of the Indian Navy for years. But come September 2, the ensign or the ‘Nishaan’ for the Navy could would change forever.

On Friday, alongside the commissioning of aircraft carrier Vikrant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new ensign. While the new design has been kept under wraps, the Prime Minister’s Office said “this will a burial of our colonial past”. In a statement, the PMO said, “During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.”

It is being speculated in the defence corridors that the new ensign will do away with the St George’s Cross — the Red Cross on the white background. The Cross symbolised British Missionary Warrior St George’s conquests.

Christian Warrior St George is believed to have been a crusader during the Third Crusade. It was adopted by the British Royal Navy and stayed on in the Indian Navy Ensign after Independence as the Indian defence forces continued with the British colonial flags and badges till an Indianised version was adopted on January 26, 1950.

The Navy flag saw the Union Jack of Britain get replaced by the Indian Tricolour in the canton (top left corner) but Saint George’s Cross was retained. In 2001, the Cross was replaced by the Navy crest. But it made a comeback in 2004. In 2014, the naval ensign changed again with the National Emblem – the Ashok Stambh and Satyameva Jayate — incorporated at the centre of the flag.

“The Red Cross has nothing to with India’s history. So demands have been made for a change,” an official told News18.

Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh are Commonwealth nations, which have already changed their ensign.

PM’s unveiling of the new ‘Nishaan’ for the Indian Navy will be the culmination of the long-pending demand to make the Naval ensign more Indian and not the upholder of its colonial past.

