Burst Eco-friendly Firecrackers for 2 Hours on Diwali: UP Govt
A notification to this effect was issued by it in light of a Supreme Court order, official sources said on Wednesday.
Image for representation
Lucknow: To curb any major spike in pollution, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed only eco-friendly firecrackers to be burst for two hours from 8pm on Diwali.
A notification to this effect was issued by it in light of a Supreme Court order, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said people have been asked to buy firecrackers that cause less pollution only from licensed outlets and not e-commerce platforms.
Local authorities have been asked to sensitise people on the dangers of firecrackers. Strict action will be taken against Station House Officers if the guidelines are not followed, the sources said.
Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can you Spot the Snake Hiding in Plain Sight in This Viral Photo from Australia?
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami