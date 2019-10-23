Burst Eco-friendly Firecrackers for 2 Hours on Diwali: UP Govt

Lucknow: To curb any major spike in pollution, the Uttar Pradesh government has allowed only eco-friendly firecrackers to be burst for two hours from 8pm on Diwali.

A notification to this effect was issued by it in light of a Supreme Court order, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said people have been asked to buy firecrackers that cause less pollution only from licensed outlets and not e-commerce platforms.

Local authorities have been asked to sensitise people on the dangers of firecrackers. Strict action will be taken against Station House Officers if the guidelines are not followed, the sources said.

Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday.

