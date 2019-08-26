Bus Carrying 50 Pilgrims Falls into Ditch in UP, Around 30 Injured
The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way to Rajasthan's Bagar from Bijnor when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road here on Sunday, they said.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: Thirty pilgrims were injured after their bus overturned and fell into a ditch here, police said on Monday.
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.
