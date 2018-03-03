GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
»
1-min read

Bus Carrying Foreign Tourists Attacked with Stones on Holi in Yogi's Gorakhpur

The tourists were on a pilgrimage tour to Buddhist circuit when they came under the attack on Friday.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bus Carrying Foreign Tourists Attacked with Stones on Holi in Yogi's Gorakhpur
Representative image
Gorakhpur: A bus carrying foreign tourists was allegedly attacked with stones by unidentified persons on Holi in Shahpur area of the city, police said today.

A Chinese national suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The tourists were on a pilgrimage tour to Buddhist circuit when they came under the attack yesterday(on Friday), police said.

"The crime was apparently committed by some bike-borne men who were returning after playing Holi. A case has been registered against unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by bus driver, Zaheer Ahmed," Om Hari Vajpayee, SHO, Shahpur, said.

As per reports, the vehicle was attacked near 26 PAC battalion, Bichhia, around 1.30 pm when it was on its way to Kushinagar from Lumbini.

The driver said the tourists, mostly from Australia and China, began their tour from Delhi last week. They were to visit the Buddhist circuit, including Shravasti, Sarnath, Lumbini, Bodh Gaya and end their journey at Varanasi.

"Two youths on motorcycle came from behind and started pelting stones. When I tried to speed the vehicle, they chased us upto 100 meters and also used foul language," the driver alleged.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES