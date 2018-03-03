English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bus Carrying Foreign Tourists Attacked with Stones on Holi in Yogi's Gorakhpur
The tourists were on a pilgrimage tour to Buddhist circuit when they came under the attack on Friday.
Representative image
Gorakhpur: A bus carrying foreign tourists was allegedly attacked with stones by unidentified persons on Holi in Shahpur area of the city, police said today.
A Chinese national suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.
The tourists were on a pilgrimage tour to Buddhist circuit when they came under the attack yesterday(on Friday), police said.
"The crime was apparently committed by some bike-borne men who were returning after playing Holi. A case has been registered against unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by bus driver, Zaheer Ahmed," Om Hari Vajpayee, SHO, Shahpur, said.
As per reports, the vehicle was attacked near 26 PAC battalion, Bichhia, around 1.30 pm when it was on its way to Kushinagar from Lumbini.
The driver said the tourists, mostly from Australia and China, began their tour from Delhi last week. They were to visit the Buddhist circuit, including Shravasti, Sarnath, Lumbini, Bodh Gaya and end their journey at Varanasi.
"Two youths on motorcycle came from behind and started pelting stones. When I tried to speed the vehicle, they chased us upto 100 meters and also used foul language," the driver alleged.
