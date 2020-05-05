Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bus Carrying Migrant Workers from Telangana Hits Truck in Odisha, 1 Dead

Driver of the bus died in the accident while five migrant workers suffered injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Khurda Superintendent of Police said.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2020, 2:36 PM IST
Bus Carrying Migrant Workers from Telangana Hits Truck in Odisha, 1 Dead
Image used for representation (Twitter/@ANI)

One person died and five others were injured when a bus ferrying Odia migrant workers from Telangana rammed into a truck in Odisha's Khurda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the driver of the bus carrying around 40 people to Banki in Cuttack district apparently lost control and hit the truck on NH-16 near Kuhudi under the jurisdiction of Tangi police station, a senior officer said.

Driver of the bus died in the accident while five migrant workers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Khurda Superintendent of Police A P Swain said.

The injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after being provided medical aid, he said.

Most of the passengers of the bus hail from Banki and some others are from Nimapara and Jagatsinghpur, the police officer said, adding that the arrangements have been made for them to travel to their respective destinations.

This is the fourth road accident involving buses carrying Odia migrants stranded in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

