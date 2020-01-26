Bus Crew and Toll Staff Clash on Highway Near Chennai, Leads to Three-hour Traffic Jam
In the meantime, people travelling on other buses lost their cool and allegedly ransacked the toll booth, damaging the glasses and electronic equipment.
Representative Image.
Chengalpattu (TN): Irked by the traffic jam caused at the Chennai-Tiruchi toll plaza following an argument between a government bus crew and toll staff at Paranur in Chengalpattu district, other bus passengers went on the rampage, police said on Sunday.
As a result, there was a three-hour traffic jam and the people who lined up on both the sides got irritated as the bus driver parked the vehicle across two lanes, the police said.
The heated arguments degenerated into a fist fight between the bus crew and the toll staff, they said.
In the meantime, people travelling on other buses lost their cool and allegedly ransacked the toll booth, damaging the glasses and electronic equipment, they said.
Four people, includingthe bus crew and toll staff, were injured in the incident, the police said.
Over 100 policemen rushed to the spot and restored the traffic after letting vehicles go without toll fee and holding talks with the toll collectors, the bus crew and the passengers.
Investigation is on and CCTV footage is being examined to find who indulged in violence and vandalised the toll booth, the police added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Maserati Ghibli Skin For Dacia Spotted
- Donald Trump's New Space Force Logo is Eerily Similar to Star Trek's Starfleet Command
- Republic Day 2020: A Look at the Fighter Jet Fleet of the IAF: Rafale, Tejas, Sukhoi and More
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online