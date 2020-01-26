Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bus Crew and Toll Staff Clash on Highway Near Chennai, Leads to Three-hour Traffic Jam

In the meantime, people travelling on other buses lost their cool and allegedly ransacked the toll booth, damaging the glasses and electronic equipment.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
Bus Crew and Toll Staff Clash on Highway Near Chennai, Leads to Three-hour Traffic Jam
Representative Image.

Chengalpattu (TN): Irked by the traffic jam caused at the Chennai-Tiruchi toll plaza following an argument between a government bus crew and toll staff at Paranur in Chengalpattu district, other bus passengers went on the rampage, police said on Sunday.

As a result, there was a three-hour traffic jam and the people who lined up on both the sides got irritated as the bus driver parked the vehicle across two lanes, the police said.

The heated arguments degenerated into a fist fight between the bus crew and the toll staff, they said.

In the meantime, people travelling on other buses lost their cool and allegedly ransacked the toll booth, damaging the glasses and electronic equipment, they said.

Four people, includingthe bus crew and toll staff, were injured in the incident, the police said.

Over 100 policemen rushed to the spot and restored the traffic after letting vehicles go without toll fee and holding talks with the toll collectors, the bus crew and the passengers.

Investigation is on and CCTV footage is being examined to find who indulged in violence and vandalised the toll booth, the police added.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
