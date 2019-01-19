Bus Ferrying TMC Supporters from Mamata's Kolkata Rally Overturns, 35 Injured

Around 35 Trinamool Congress supporters were injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Howrah district on Saturday evening, police said.The accident happened when bus was returning from the public meeting that was organised by Trinamool Congress, the police said.The driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned as a result, an officer of Domjur police station said.The trapped passengers were rescued by locals and some of them were taken to nearby hospital, he said.The passengers were treated and discharged later, the police officer said, adding, the driver of the bus fled the scene after the accident.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.