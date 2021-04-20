Bus Packed with Migrant Workers Upturns in MP's Gwalior, Leaves 2 Dead

A heavily packed bus carrying migrant workers from Delhi upturned at Gwalior highway, killing two on board while at least eight others sustained injuries. The bus was heading to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

The 52-seater bus was reportedly carrying around 90 passengers. The rescue operations were on till reports last came in.

The migrants were also carrying large quantities of luggage on way back home which also perhaps led to the incident. Police said that those injured in the accident were rushed to Jaya Arogya hospital.

The accident comes as the migrant workers in Madhya Pradesh have started heading for home after lockdown prohibitions came into force in major cities of the state. Recently, several migrants were seen crossing Indore for reaching back home from various parts of Maharashtra.

The migrants also used auto rickshaws to carry families and their belongings.

Besides 22 recently had walked back to their native places in Ujjain from Jodhpur in Rajasthan as they feared that lockdown could be imposed there and they could be stuck for weeks without resources.

In the process the hapless labourers walked around 700km to reach Ujjain in around four days keeping heavy belongings on their heads.

(with Inputs from Sushil Agrawal)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here