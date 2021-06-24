Bus Rams into Traffic Police Booth in Delhi; One Killed, Four Seriously Injured

At least, one person was killed and four others were seriously injured on late Thursday evening after a bus rammed into a traffic police booth in Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla. The driver of the DTC cluster bus was absconding.

Those injured included three traffic police personnel and one person who was standing on the footpath. ASI Govind, head constable Hrishipal and SI Kishan Kumar were deployed at the booth on Thursday when the bus ran over the footpath and hit the booth. They have been admitted to the Jeewan Mala Hospital in Karol Bagh.

