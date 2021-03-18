Bus Services Between MP and Maharashtra to be Suspended from March 21 to 31

Persisting with the measures to curb Covid-19 spread, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to suspend inter-state bus service between MP and Covid-hit Maharashtra from March 21 to March 31. However, the movement of private vehicles between these states won’t be banned as of now. Maharashtra has reported close to 26,000 fresh cases of infections in last 24 hours.

A decision to this effect was taken during the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya on Thursday evening. Those coming in from Maharashtra are being tested for the coronavirus infection and placed under isolation upon their arrival.

The state government, however, hasn’t taken any call on re-opening of schools from class 1 to 8 from April 1. It was expected that the state government could have a change of mind on the matter with a fresh wave of the fatal virus lashing the state, of late. However, it was decided that a separate meeting will be held on the matter.

The district administrations have been asked to increase strictness as fresh cases are on the rise and active cases have surged 6,000 mark. Homes reporting positive case will be marked as micro-containment zone and areas and localities won’t be blocked as it happened last year.

The chief minister expressed concern over the slow pace of vaccination and claimed that from March 20, the health machinery should chalk out a plan to administer five lakh doses per day. The state government is planning to complete two dose schedule for the eligible sections in next couple of months.