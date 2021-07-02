Bus Services, Dining in Restaurants Allowed: TN Eases Covid Curbs, to Continue Till July 12

Considering factors like fall in coronavirus cases and to kick start the economy, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced easing of more Covid-induced curbs from July 5 and declared uniform relaxations in restrictions across the state. The Health Department said 4,230 new Covid-19 cases and 97 deaths, pushing the overall caseload to 24,88,407 and 32,818 were reported. Among the new cases were those of nine people from other States while there were 30 deaths from Thanjavur alone.

What’s Allowed

- Only a maximum of 50 and 20 people would be allowed to participate in wedding events and funerals, respectively.

- The fresh relaxations, effective July 5 include extension of time till 8 pm from the previous 7 pm for a variety of retail outlets, shops and all other activities.

- Intra and inter-district bus services would be operational across Tamil Nadu, doing away with a previous restriction that barred such services in 11 districts including Coimbatore.

- Hotels, lodges and guest houses would be allowed to resume functioning and restaurants would be permitted to re-start dine-in services (6 am to 8 pm), with 50 per cent customer occupancy and similarly, tea stalls too could offer services by following the same 50 per cent norm.

- Entertainment and amusement parks would be allowed to operate by allowing access to 50 per cent visitors.

- State-run retail liquor outlets would be allowed to function till 8 pm from the previous 5 pm (from 10 am).

What’s Not Allowed

Restrictions that prohibit inter-state public bus services, social, political, entertainment, cultural and sport-related gatherings and reopening of schools, colleges, cinemas, bars, swimming pools and zoos would continue to be on till 6 am on July 12.

The government had last Friday announced several relaxations from June 28 which includes re-opening places of worship and malls, textile showrooms and gyms. Such relaxations were, however, region specific and the government had categorised 38 districts into three separate groups in keeping with the incidence of Covid-19 cases for the purpose of easing curbs. Eleven districts, seven in western region including Coimbatore and four in Cauvery delta areas like Thanjavur had relatively more restrictions, while four districts including Chennai and its three nearby districts had higher relaxations.

Twenty-three districts including Ariyalur came under another category and these regions saw resumption of public transport (bus services) from June 28 while Chennai and nearby districts from June 21. The requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts has been removed now.

(with inputs from PTI)

