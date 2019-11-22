Take the pledge to vote

Bus Ticket Vending Machine in Madhya Pradesh Plays Porn Clip, Insider Role Suspected

While the incident happened on October 28, a video of it went viral on social media a couple of days ago after which bus firm Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh police's Cyber Cell.

PTI

November 22, 2019
Bus Ticket Vending Machine in Madhya Pradesh Plays Porn Clip, Insider Role Suspected
Representative image

Bhopal: A civic-run bus firm in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint after a 30-second porn clip was played on the screen of one of its ticket

vending machines at a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stand, an official said on Friday.

While the incident happened on October 28, a video of it went viral on social media a couple of days ago after which bus firm Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh police's Cyber Cell, an official said.

BCLL, an undertaking of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), operates the state capital's BRTS corridors. "We have filed an FIR with MP police's Cyber Cell after we were alerted about a 30-second porn clip being played at a ticket vending machine at a BRTS bus station in Vidya Nagar area at around 12:30pm on October 28," BCLL chief executive officer Pawan Kumar Singh told PTI.

"These machines are password operated. It is suspected some old or existing employee of the company which maintains these vending machines might be involved in this act. This company has told us they have not changed the password for three years," Singh said.

A Bhopal Municipal Corporation official said the civic body came to know about it after a video of the incident was shared on WhatsApp groups on Thursday.

